Abingdon Street Market to host its second record fair

Inertial Sounds Record Fair is set to return to Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool on Saturday, April 20th, aligning with the annual Record Store Day in the UK. The event offers a perfect opportunity for vinyl enthusiasts to enjoy the day by visiting local Record Store Day participating shops and then continue exploring at the record fair to browse through crates of musical treasures.

Diverse range of music stalls

Visitors can expect a diverse range of music stalls, featuring a variety of offerings including vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, merchandise, memorabilia, and Hi-Fi equipment. In addition to the music selection, there will be DJ sets and food and beverage options available at the food hall within Abingdon Street Market.

Troy Bradford - owner of Inertial Sounds

Working in collaboration with local and national record dealers, the fair aims to accommodate various budgets by presenting a wide array of items, from affordable music pieces to rare collectibles. Abingdon Street Market, situated at the heart of Blackpool town centre, will provide a vibrant backdrop for the fair, complemented by the bustling atmosphere of nearby bars, eateries, and artisan stalls.

Furthermore, the event will support and raise awareness for the local charity, Live Like Ralph.

Community-driven

Organizer Troy Bradford highlighted the enjoyable and community-driven nature of record fairs, fostering connections among music enthusiasts and collectors. Bradford added, "The choice of Abingdon Street Market as the venue ensures a fantastic experience for all attendees." Inertial Sounds, known for their independent record shop at Abingdon Street Market, has been organizing these record fairs since the previous year.