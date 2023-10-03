A Journey Back in Time: "Rise and Shine, Little Man" book launch with Author David Hogarth.

In the quaint coastal town of Blackpool, a poetic narrative unfolds, taking us on a heartfelt journey through the pages of "Rise and Shine, Little Man": Memories of a Seaside Childhood by the talented poet and author, David Hogarth. A special pre-publication book launch event is set to grace Tea Amantes, offering a delightful evening of literary exploration and personal reflection.

This enchanting tale paints a vivid picture of a young boy's upbringing in the seaside splendor of Blackpool during the swinging sixties. As the youngest member of a loving family of four, the protagonist shares an unbreakable bond with his mother. Yet, amid the enchantment of his seaside childhood, he grapples with the challenges of school, questions about God, and the timeless mystery of Santa Claus, among other facets of life.

Later in life, when David Hogarth loses his beloved mother to dementia at the age of 81, life takes an unexpected downward turn. The profound loss affects him more deeply than he ever anticipated, leading to a disinterest in most aspects of life. However, fate has other plans, as a series of peculiar events begin to mysteriously draw him back to the passions he once cherished – music, art, humor, and more. Could it be that the universe is sending him a message?

As the story unfolds, the universe gradually starts to make more sense to David. He begins to realize that perhaps he is finally moving towards happiness and discovering his true life's purpose.

"Rise and Shine" is more than a simple narrative; it's a nostalgic, sensitive, deeply honest, and humor-filled retrospective. David Hogarth weaves his story with genuine affection, intricate detail, and a unique perspective. Through his words, readers are transported not only into a family's life but also into a bygone era that is now forever lost.

The meeting's agenda is as follows Thursday, November 30:

6.30 – 6.50: Arrival & Drinks

6.50 – 7.00: Start of the Meeting

7.00 – 7.30: Author Readings

7.30 – 7.45: Q&A

7.45 – 8.30: Book Signing

This event promises to be an unforgettable evening of literary discovery and personal reflection. With limited spaces available, be sure to secure your spot by sending an RSVP to [email protected].