150th Celebrations for St. Anne’s on the Sea

On Monday 31st March 2025 St. Anne’s on the Sea celebrates 150 years since the creation of the town. St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council plans to mark the occasion on the day and throughout the year. The Community and Neighbourhood (CAN) committee of the Council is delighted to announce the following projects.

FOUNDATION DAY – MARCH 31st 2025

On the morning at 10.30am please join us at St. Anne’s Parish Church for a Civic thanksgiving service and the ringing of the town bells. This will be followed by a procession at approximately 11.30am from the church to the Parish Rooms opposite.

At 12pm to 1.30pm, and between 7.00pm and 8.30pm, please come and meet the 150th Art Commission artists and view their work. Free Hot/Cold drinks and cake will be provided. The six artists commissioned to create individual artwork based on St. Anne’s on the Sea are Leonard Atherton, Margaret Fisher, Ronald Haber, Kathryn Olley, Ken Roberts and Kathryn Ryan.

St Annes 150th logo

At 8.30pm we are delighted to conclude the celebration day with a performance by Touch the Pearl. The concert is a FREE but ticketed event.

THROUGH THE YEAR

MAY to AUGUST - Sounds in the Square will continue its highly popular weekly schedule at the Square Amphitheatre.

St. Anne’s Activity Sessions (SAS) will return once more to engage all ages of St. Anne’s resident., delivering essential activities for our youth throughout the year.

St Annes 150th historic images

St. Anne’s Music Festival returns for its 4th year in a new expanded form. Music will be available from four stages, the main marquee stage in Ashton Gardens, the Introducing Stage at the Pavilion Café, Urban Arts stage in the town centre and the Fantasy Fayre marquee stage in Ashton Gardens.

St. Anne’s History is a special series of talks presented by local history experts on all facets of St. Anne’s. Local historians Tony Ford, David Forshaw, Jon Harrison, David Hoyle and Vernon Smith will be sharing their knowledge of the town in organised talks followed by Q&A opportunities.

SEPTEMBER 10th - Sensations in the Square is a supersized and expanded version of the regular Sounds in the Square event with performances from multiple singers, plus… Food of St. Anne’s presents some special surprises. Stay informed for super tasty news.

OCTOBER 8th – Town Mayor Civic Event will be held at 3pm until 5pm at The Palace (Garden Street). It will consist of the official release of the hardback Then & Now: 150 years of St. Anne’s on the Sea ‘A Visual History’ coffee table book, which is a photographic collection of images covering the town from ‘then’ to ‘now’. There will be some presentations, and a panel talk on the town’s history.