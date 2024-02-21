Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket giant Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 204 colleagues in Lancashire this year as the company looks to open new stores and update others.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £65,995.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as Deputy Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager, all the way up to Store Manager.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.

Store and Warehouse Assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12.00 rising to £12.95 nationally, while those working within the M25 receive £13.55 rising to £13.85.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

Aldi recently committed to opening 500 more stores across Britain and is investing more than £1.4 billion throughout 2023 and 2024 as it progresses towards hitting this long-term target.

This investment includes work to expand its distribution and store network as well as further improving existing stores and technology infrastructure to support growth.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi should click HERE.