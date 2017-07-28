Anti-frack group claims victory after supply firm 'pulls out'

A truck company has pulled out of supplying Cuadrilla's Lancashire fracking site, a campaign group has said.

The move follows on from a protester remaining on top of a vehicle close to the fracking site on Preston New Road for more than 72 hours.

Anti-fracking campaigners have been staging a month long "Rolling Resistance" series of protests, causing traffic disruption on the Fylde Coast.

A statement from Grimsby based haulage firm L&M Transport, issued by Reclaim the Power, organisers of the protest action, reads: “As many of you involved with L&M know we have been drawn into a situation this week that is out of our control.

"We unknowingly took on to deliver a load to the North West which turned out to be supplies for the fracking industry company Cuadrilla.

"Since early Tuesday we have had protesters restricting our access to the delivery point and have had a 'surfer' on the roof of our truck.

“This load was undertaken through a third party and If we had know this delivery was for the company Cuadrilla and to be used in the questionable fracking industry we quite simply would not have become involved.

“We can state that we will never knowingly work for Cuadrilla or any agents involved with Cuadrilla or the fracking industry again.”

Lancashire County Council has this week launched an investigation into claims the energy firm had equipment delivered outside the hours permitted in the planning permission for the site.

Cuadrilla CEO Francis Egan, said this week the protests outside the fracking site had been "increased, aggressive activity" from the London-based campaign group.

Jay Lamb from Reclaim the Power, said: “The incredible efforts of the truck surfers to continue their protest for over 72 hours shows two things.

"Firstly, direct action plays a crucial role in stopping fracking, causing yet another company to pull out of supplying Cuadrilla today.

"Secondly, protesters are becoming more determined than ever to stop fracking. The resistance to fracking is growing and shows no sign of slowing down”.

Other protesters remain in place, having there for 80 hours and counting, on two other lorries at the site, the protesters added.