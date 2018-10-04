Your chance to bid for best view at Illuminations switch-on

Have your say

The ballot for free wristbands to the 2019 Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On has launched.

Visit Blackpool, which runs the event, has opened the registration for next year’s concert - which will take place on Friday, August 30.

A spokesman said: “The free wristband ballot for the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On event in 2019 is open.

“It follows the unprecedented demand for this year’s event when a capacity audience packed the Tower Festival Headland arena to watch a spectacular five-hour concert featuring HRVY, Ella Eyre, Rae Morris, R3wire and Varski and Diversity, culminating in an unforgettable switch-on by international music star, Alfie Boe.

“Since then, we have been swamped with requests for information on next year’s event.” It will once again feature a star-studded concert produced in association with MTV.

The tourism organisation confirmed MTV will once more produce the night.