X Factor singer Ray Quinn to appear at Viva Blackpool

The singer Ray Quinn will return to Blackpool later this month where, backed by a live swing band, he will perform.

The 30-year-old, who shot to fame as the runner-up on ITV1’s hit reality TV show The X Factor in 2006, will perform his ‘Back In Full Swing’ show at Viva from 7.45pm on Sunday, January 13.

Tickets at the venue, in Church Street in the town centre, range from £24.50 to £29.50 per person.

The doors will open at 6pm, and the show will last for around two-and-a-half hours.

Ray, from Liverpool, stole the nation’s heart during his X Factor battle with Leona Lewis. Week after week, he impressed with renditions of classics like You’ll Never Walk Alone and My Way.

His debut album, Doing It My Way, topped the UK charts and sold more than 300,000 – despite Ray not releasing a single.

His appearance will mark his second in the resort in less than a year.

Last July, he took the lead role of Don in a production of Summer Holiday at the Opera House. Based on the 1960s film that starred Cliff Richard and The Shadows, it included all the number one hits from the movie, plus additional Cliff Richard classics.

Gazette reviewer Nicola Adam at the time said Ray was “altogether perfectly cast for the role – it’s hard to find a singer with range, resonance, and musical abilities equal to Cliff but Ray manages it.”

In addition to his performances on stage and on The X Factor, Ray won the fourth series of Dancing On Ice in 2009, and the final ‘All Stars’ series in 2014. A year later, he won the first series of Get Your Act Together.

He currently plays Jonny Baxter, a new employee at Esther’s Magic Bean, on Channel Four teen soap Hollyoaks.

It marks a return to the small screen for Ray, who played Anthony Murray on now-finished Channel Four soap Brookside, which was set in his hometown, from 2000 to 2003.

For that, he won a host of honours, including a British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance, and the Inside Soap Awards’ Best Young Actor gong.

For tickets for Back In Full Swing, call (01253) 297 297 or visit vivablackpool.com