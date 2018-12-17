X Factor favourite Sam Bailey headed to Blackpool to star in classic musical Vampires Rock

X Factor star Sam Bailey is about to get her teeth into a real rocker of a show when she takes the role of the Vampire Queen in the hit touring musical extravaganza Vampires Rock Ghost Train.

The 2019 Spring tour will be at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool on Saturday, January 19 next year, bringing a show packed with energy, fabulous dance routines, spectacular special effects and music that promises to have everyone up on their feet.

For more than two decades, Steve Steinman has thrown just the right amount of fun and humour into his script to have the audience roaring with laughter.

The musical concert’s tongue in cheek story, spellbinding cast, fangtastic fire routines, guitar gods and sexy vampettes will take you on a ride through some of the greatest 1980s classic rock anthems, including tracks from Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, and Guns n Roses.

Sam, who won the tenth series of The X Factor in 2013, will be stepping into the shoes of singer and actress Toyah Willcox who played the part for two years, performing more than 200 shows.

Sam will be joined on stage by creator and star of Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman, plus a full cast of dancers, singers and musicians.

Following his performance on Stars In Their Eyes as Meat Loaf, Steve has built a huge fan base around the world and, for the past 15 years, Vampires Rock has played to more than a million people.

Tickets are priced from £31.50 to £33.50.

For more details and to book, visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/vampires-rock-sam-bailey/