WWE's NXT UK: Triple H announces historic show in Blackpool at the Empress Ballroom

WWE's NXT UK superstars are going back to where it all began for a historic show in Blackpool.

The American company launched a British division with the first WWE UK Championship Tournament in January 2017.

The two-day event at the Empress Ballroom in Winter Gardens saw Tyler Bate crowned the inaugural WWE UK Champion.

Its success led to the creation of a new brand, NXT UK, which now airs weekly on the WWE Network video streaming service.

Tonight, at TV tapings in Liverpool, the sports entertainment giant revealed it is returning to Lancashire to celebrate with a huge event.

Fans across the globe will tune in to watch the first NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool at the Empress Ballroom on Saturday, January 12.

The cream of the UK wrestling scene will compete in the pay-per-view event, which will stream live on the WWE Network.

And it will be followed by a further day of TV tapings at the 3,000 capacity, Grade II Listed Building, on Sunday, January 13.

In a video announcement, WWE superstar Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, said the weekend event would make history.

He said: "Two years ago, we told you we were coming to the UK to help you build your empire.

"Well you have done it because here we stand today - NXT UK is one of the hottest brands on the planet - because of you.

"The reaction to it has been off the chart. Talent from around the world are begging to come over to NXT UK.

"We are going to go back to where it all began - Blackpool."

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will be joined by the likes of Mark Andrews, Zack Gibson, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Wolfgang.

The shows could also feature two local lads - high flyer Sam Gradwell, 27, from the seaside resort's Central Drive, and the villainous James Drake, 25, who grew up just down the road in Lytham St Annes.

Tickets will go on sale for both NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool and the following day's TV tapings at 10am on Monday, November 26.

WWE Network is the home of NXT UK, every Wednesday at 8pm, plus all WWE live pay-per-view events – including WrestleMania – for £9.99 per month.

It also includes groundbreaking original programming, reality shows, documentaries, classic matches and more than 10,000 hours of video on demand.

Tickets for these events are available via www.livenation.co.uk. Further information is available at www.wwe.com/events.