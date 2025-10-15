The WWE are returning to the UK in early 2026, and now you can mark down the date to pick up tickets for the Road to Royal Rumble tour

The WWE have announced the date tickets are set to go on sale ahead of their return to the United Kingdom next year.

The Road to Royal Rumble is set to pass through Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Nottingham and Belfast - including two television tapings as part of the tour.

Here’s when you can get tickets, or register for pre-sale tickets, ahead of the first tour date on January 10 2026.

We previously discussed that the WWE are set to return to our shores in the new year, ahead of the company heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their annual Royal Rumble event; and now, the company have officially released details as to when you can get your hands on those all-important UK tour tickets.

With familiar faces to wrestling fans set to be part of the tour, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley and many more, the tour is set to kick off in Glasgow on January 10, with dates in Newcastle, London, Nottingham and a very special event in Belfast, with the company set to tape an episode of Monday Night Raw in the Northern Ireland city -a first for the company.

With the product still white hot in terms of ticket sales and merchandise revenue, kick off your 2026 with the thrills and spills of the WWE when they arrive at your neck of the woods before the hallowed Royal Rumble event takes place, and shapes next year’s Road to Wrestlemania.

Where are the WWE set to tour on their Road to Royal Rumble?

Cody Rhodes is just one of the many names set to return to our shores in early 2026, as the Road to Royal Rumble takes place across January and includes two television tapings. | Elsa/Getty Images

The stars of the WWE are set to frequent the following venues throughout early 2026, with several dates acting as TV tapings for their respective brands.

When can I get tickets to one of the Road to Royal Rumble UK tour dates?

Pre-sale access

Those wanting the first pick of tickets when the WWE come back to the United Kingdom can register their interest through the WWE’s website. By signing up, you’ll be given an exclusive link to pick up tickets to all the dates on the UK leg of their upcoming European tour.

General ticket sales

For those, however, who want to try their hand and pick up tickets when they go on general sale, the Road to Royal Rumble tickets are set to go on sale from October 29 at 10am BST through ticketing outlets including Ticketmaster and AXS.

When is the Royal Rumble 2026 taking place?

The 2026 Royal Rumble, which kicks off the annual Road to Wrestlemania, is set to take place on January 31 2026 from Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

It marks the first time in the event’s history that it will be hosted outside of North America, and will once again be screened live and exclusively on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

