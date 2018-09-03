Get ready to grapple for Ballroom wrestling tour

For 20 years from 1965, World Of Sport brought wrestling, among other sports, into the homes of the nation.

And this summer it has made a hit return to ITV in the form of WOS Wrestling, with one million-plus fans tuning in each Saturday night.

Catch WOS Wrestling's live tour at the Tower Ballroom

Now the series has announced a tour of the UK’s top ‘iconic’ wrestling venues - taking in Blackpool Tower Ballroom on the way.

The tour, announced on Saturday night’s show, will head out on the road from Southampton O2 Guildhall on Friday, January 18, and will hit Blackpool on Saturday, January 26.

A spokesman said: “WOS Wrestling made its triumphant return to ITV this year for a 10-part series, the opening programme brought in 1.2 million viewers making it the highest-rated British wrestling TV show in over 30 years.

“Following its huge success you can now see your favourite wrestlers live in the ring for the first time in decades as WOS Wrestling announces a nine-date UK tour for 2019.

“Bringing Saturday evening entertainment to the live stage the tour pays homage to the original WOS Wrestling – British wrestling at its best.

“Expect family-friendly entertainment with highly-anticipated battles and maximum action from some of the UK’s top wrestling talent who will compete in a fun-filled, exciting show for all the family to enjoy. The tour will visit intimate venues across the UK that are steeped in wrestling history.

“The full line up will be announced in the coming weeks but it promises to be a stacked roster of some of the biggest names in the sport.”

Tickets go on sale 10am on Friday from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.