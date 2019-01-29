To celebrate Ryanair’s two new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport in 2019, we are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to one of these destinations!

The twice weekly route to Copenhagen commences on April 1st and the twice weekly route to Corfu kicks off on June 6th

To celebrate Ryanairs two new routes from Liverpool John Lennon Airport here is your chance to win flights to Corfu or Copenhagen (pic)!

Why should I fly to Copenhagen?

As famous for its enchanting palaces, castles and fairytale characters as it is for its cutting edge design and trendy hipster neighbourhoods, Copenhagen is certainly one of Europe’s most engaging cities.

Book flights to Copenhagen and follow the tourist trail to the tiny waterfront statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, take a stroll through the charming Tivoli Gardens, or check out the fashionable shops and restaurants of Norrebro and Vesterbro. You'll soon see there’s magic to be found throughout the Danish capital.

Why should I fly to Corfu?

For the sunshine, the beauty, and the quintessential Greek island experience. Corfu is exactly what you’d expect from an island in Greece; bright blue, crystal clear water, soft white sand and blazing sunshine come as standard.

But it’s quite a green island too, because it has a little more rainfall than other Greek islands (but not enough to spoil a holiday, so don’t worry about that!).

You really can have the holiday you want here. If you’re all about the parties and clubs, it’s got plenty of party resorts, but you can just as easily find a quiet haven amongst the olive groves for some perfect peace and quiet.

How to Enter:

Simply answer our easy question below:

Q: Which famous Hans Christian Andersen’s waterfront statue is in Copenhagen?

Then email your answer, with Ryanair in the subject field, adding your name, address and contact telephone number, to competitions@lep.co.uk to arrive no later than Monday February 11th. Standard JPI Media competition rules apply.

Two winners will be selected at random, each winning one pair of flights.

Copenhagen prize flights valid for travel from 01.04.19-01.10.19 (excluding Easter holidays 24.03.19 – 08.04.19 & Summer Holidays 2019 15/06/19 - 15/09/19).

Corfu prize flights valid for travel from 06.06.19-06.12.19 (excluding, Easter holidays 24.03.19 – 08.04.19 & Summer Holidays 2019 15/06/19 - 15/09/19).

Flights subject to availability and must be booked by February 25th 2019.

Non transferable, non changeable, non refundable and has no cash value.