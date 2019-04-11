Win a VIP treat at The Blackpool Tower to mark its 125th anniversary

The Blackpool Tower has created an array of special memories for millions of guests since it opened its doors in 1894. Are you one of these people?

If so, The Blackpool Tower would love to hear from you.

A stunning finale at The Blackpool Tower

As this iconic UK landmark celebrates its 125th birthday, it is gathering as many special memories from as many different people as possible.

Do you have fond memories of dancing in the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom?

Did you have your first date at the top of The Blackpool Tower?

What special memories does The Blackpool Tower hold for you?

Whether you have a memorable photograph from your visit or simply want to say why you love The Blackpool Tower, please do get in touch.

No matter how big or small, The Blackpool Tower wants to hear about all of your memories! Please send any photographs, videos and or memories to: enterblackpool@merlinentertainments.biz by Friday April 26.

The Blackpool Tower will then select TEN special memories and each winner will receive a VIP invitation to a Birthday Afternoon Tea Celebration in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom from 12-4pm on Tuesday May 14.

For details about what’s on offer this year at The Blackpool Tower and how to purchase tickets, visit www.theblackpooltower.com

Terms and conditions: Images, videos and words may be used for marketing purposes throughout The Blackpool Tower’s 125th birthday celebrations and beyond. No personal information will be shared.