SPAM® Brand is giving you the chance to win a limited edition Sizzle Pack, including a griddle plate and limited edition branded merchandise.

It’s Officially UK SPAM® Appreciation Week Get Sizzling from 4-11 March 2019

Win a limited edition sizzle pack!

Made from more than 90% shoulder pork and leg ham, it’s time to get this meaty legend sizzling in the pan during this special week.

SPAM® Chopped Pork and Ham is both uniquely tasty and versatile. From SPAMBURGERS™ and SPAM® Fries to sizzling Fajitas and the traditional breakfast fry up, until you’ve fried it, you’ve not really tried it! Everyday can be ‘Fryday’, with this superfast, easy way to sizzle a stir fry.

Recipe ideas and further information on SPAM® Appreciation Week can be found at www.spam-uk.com or Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @OfficialSPAMUK

How to Enter

To be in with a chance to win a SPAM® Sizzle Pack, just answer our easy question:

Q: When is the official UK SPAM® Appreciation Week?

Email your answer with ‘Lancashire Sizzle’ in the subject field, to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk.

Add your name, address and contact telephone number.

Closing date for entries Monday March 11 2019.

Standard JPIMedia competition rules apply. One winner will win a Sizzle Pack, entrants must be over 18. Winner will be notified by end of March 2019.