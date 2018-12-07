WIN A FAMILY TICKET for the Blackpool Tower Circus’ Magical Winter Pantomime – Aladdin!

Make your family’s wishes come true and experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before! Produced and directed by the legendary Endresz family, showcasing the very best of The Blackpool Tower Circus.

With a whole host of incredible stunts, jaw-dropping feats and comedy capers, not to mention the world-famous water-finale, The Blackpool Tower Circus is the perfect place to enjoy some festive family fun!

Book your magical carpet ride to The Blackpool Tower Winter Pantomime now!

https://www.theblackpooltower.com/attractions/the-blackpool-tower-circus.aspx

Performances run until January 20th 2019.

How to Enter:

For your chance to win, simply answer our easy question below:

Q: Traditionally, Aladdin travels on a magical:

(a) carpet (b) sofa or (c) rocking chair

Email your answer with Aladdin in the subject field, adding you name, address and telephone number to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk, to arrive no later than Monday December 17th.

Standard JPI Media competition rules apply.

Winner may choose preferred date, subject to availability.