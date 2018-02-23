WIN a fabulous holiday in Italy

Blue Air and Shearings are giving one ridiculously lucky winner a winter escape from which movies are made!

A holiday mixed with both Hollywood glamour and natural beauty.

Shearings

Flying from Liverpool to Milan, Blue Air and Shearings will give you the movie star treatment with transfers and an all-inclusive stay at the Hotel Britannia Excelsior, right on the shores of the breathtaking Lake Como.

You could win an eight day stay allowing you plenty of time to explore the tangled cobblestone streets, unwind with the spectacular calming views or join in the aperitivo fun – spritz in hand.

Travel between villages on the funicular railway that has been transporting locals since 1894!

Take in the snow-capped mountains from the warmth of a local restaurant and savour the tastes of Northern Italy.

Here’s what you could win:

• 2 return flights to Milan Bergamo from Liverpool John Lennon Airport

• 8 days stay at Britannia Excelsior, right on the shores of Lake Como

• 1 double or twin Lake View Room

• Return resort transfers

• All-inclusive package including full board in the buffet restaurant, free local brand spirits, wines, beer, soft drinks, tea and coffee between 08:30 and midnight served in the main hotel bar.

Blue Air have been flying for over thirteen years, and has now teamed up with Italian lake specialist, Shearings, to offer you the chance to experience the magnificence of Lake Como first hand, off the silver screens and into your own photo albums.

How to enter:

For your chance to win, just tell us which of the following destinations do Blue Air fly to from Liverpool John Lennon Airport:

1) Malaga

2) Rome

3) Alicante

4) Majorca

Click here to enter

All entries must be received by Friday March 9 2018. Standard Johnston Press competition rules apply. Online and postal entries will be merged and one winner picked at random.

Terms and Conditions

Prize details:

One winner will be chosen to receive the prize of: Two return flight tickets, from Liverpool – John Lennon Airport only to Milan (BGY). There are restrictions on flight dates so pay close attention to the next bit.

Travel Dates

1. Both flights must be booked by 30th March 2018. Contact details will be provided to the prize winner to proceed with the booking.

2. Both flights, outbound (LPL to BGY) and inbound (BGY to LPL) along with hotel stay, must be completed by 26th October 2018, excluding 22nd March – 9th April 2018 and 15th June – 24th September 2018.

Travel Restrictions

3. The prize includes only return flights from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to Milan (BGY)

4. Reservation changes are not permitted after booking has been made.

5. Blue Air will try to accommodate on dates selected but reserve the right to offer alternative dates.

6. Travel is subject to availability and capacity control, and during peak travel periods as decided by Blue Air travel will not be allowed.

7. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or vouchers, and once booked travel is non-refundable and cannot be changed or transferred to any other passenger.

8. All travel on Blue Air flights is subject to Blue Air general conditions of carriage for passengers and baggage and the terms and conditions of contract contained on each ticket or itinerary.

9. Winners must be in possession of a valid passport and visa, and, where necessary, must have the necessary vaccinations and inoculations together with documentation proving this. They must arrange comprehensive medical insurance cover for themselves for the duration of the travel.

10. Tickets are valid for the winner and accompanied by one travelling companion. These terms and conditions apply to both the winner and the travelling companion.

11. Details of the prize are as described, they do not include any additional benefits (e.g. Transfers, insurance, visa, health documents)

12. The winners will be responsible for their own travel to and from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, accommodation, transfers and other costs associated with the trip.

13. Blue Air reserve the right to cancel or amend without notice the terms of this competition. Any tickets or vouchers issued free or at a price in the event of a major catastrophe, war, earthquake or any actual anticipated or alleged breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other circumstances beyond the reasonable control of Blue Air.