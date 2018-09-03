Will you be waking up with Zoe?

Blackpool-born Zoe Ball has been named favourite to step into Chris Evans’ shoes as the new host of the Radio 2 breakfast show.

Other names who could be in the frame include Sara Cox, Simon Mayo and Dermot O’Leary to replace Evans, who is leaving for Virgin Radio.

Radio 2, which has come under criticism for its male-heavy daytime line-up, has plenty of time to make a choice with the broadcaster continuing his run until December.

Ball, who is the favourite to replace Evans according to bookmaker William Hill, was the first solo female Radio 1 breakfast show host.

Her TV jobs include host of the BBC spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

She recently made a programme for Sport Relief following the loss of her partner, Billy Yates, who was found dead at his home at the age of 40. The 47-year-old cycled more than 350 miles over five days, from Blackpool to Brighton, raising more than £500,000 as part of the programme.