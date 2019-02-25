When zombies came to Blackpool town centre

When a new zombie film came to town, who better to greet its arrival than the undead themselves?

As the DVD and Blu-Ray versions of Redcon-1 went on sale at Blackpool’s HMV store, a group of local actors who played zombies in the movie celebrated by recreating their roles.

Zombies at HMV Blackpool to mark the release of Redcon-1 on DVD and Blu-Ray

Redcon-1, starring Lancashire actor and martial arts specialist Mark Strange as Lt Frank Perez, was the first movie director Chee Keong Cheung had shot in nearly a decade for his Intense Productions company.

Released in cinemas last autumn, it was produced by Carlos Gallardo and Kevin Eastman, and tells of the joint effort of eight military personnel, trying to save a scientist from the clutches of death during a mass zombie outbreak.

The producers were proud to claim that a feature of the film is that unlike traditional zombies from similar franchises, the undead in Redcon-1 have retained certain human traits.

Those traits allow them to fight back and use weapons.

Jason Redshaw, one of the Blackpool actors involved and who joined colleagues at HMV, said: “It was great to be involved. The release on DVD and Blu-Ray will allow a lot more people to see it.”