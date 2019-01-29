Wedding Fair & Bridal Show at The Village Hotel Blackpool

If you are getting married and planning your big day, you won’t want to miss the Wedding Fair & Bridal Show at The Village Hotel, East Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 8LL Sunday 10th February 11am – 3pm.
We know that planning your wedding can be a daunting task with so much to think about and do.
To help ensure your wedding day dreams come true we’ve brought together a unique mix of local leading wedding experts to help you make those important decisions.
You’ll find everything you need for your special day at The Gazette Bridal Show – beautiful dresses, cakes, stationery, cars, flowers, photography, jewellery, menswear and lots of things you haven’t even thought about yet!
The exhibition will also feature a fantastic catwalk show.
You’ll be able to sit back and relax as you see a dazzling preview of all the latest bridal trends.
A wonderful collection of wedding dresses will be showcased by Lula Ella Brides Exclusive Bridal Boutique.
Opening times for the show will be 11am to 3pm with a catwalk show at 1.30pm. There will also be entertainment throughout the day.
Admission is FREE, all Brides will receive a FREE goody bag and a copy of the latest ‘Lancashire Weddings’ magazine.
If you would like further details about the show, please call 01253 361893 or 01253 361713.