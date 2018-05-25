'We can't wait to bring Joseph to Lowther stage'

The cast of Sound of Musical Theatre Company are putting the finishing touches to next week’s show - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The musical is a retelling of the biblical story of Joseph, famously written and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. The show contains some of the most well-known numbers in musical theatre such as Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do.

Director Joe Appleton said: “Joseph was first presented in 1968 and is effectively now celebrating its 50th anniversary, so obviously we are thrilled to perform this amazing show in this poignant year! The songs are iconic within musical theatre and our cast have absolutely loved learning them.

“We can’t wait to bring Joseph to the Lowther Pavilion stage.”

The title role will be played by 15-year-old Callum Mann, a student at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

Callum returns to his St Annes home town every weekend to rehearse. The show runs from May 31 to June 2, 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Tickets for Joseph are on sale from the box office - 01253 794 221.