Watch Red Arrows bring Blackpool Air Show to a spectacular end

The famous Red Arrows are due to perform at the finale of Blackpool Air Show once more this afternoon.
The action-packed weekend got off to a great start yesterday with aviation fans watching performances from acrobatics teams as well as a Typhoon flypast.
Today the Typhhoon kicks off the action at 1.15pm, although the highlight of the afternoon promises to be the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which features a Spitfire a Hurricane and a Lancaster bomber taking part in a patriotic display.
Crowds will also be able to sea aerobatic displays from The Blades and the Turb Team before the Red Arrows bring the show to a spectacular close at 4pm. Their 54th season is the RAF’s 100th anniversary.
Today’s line-up
1.15pm: Typhoon
1.26pm: Aersuperacrobatics
1.44pm: Strikemaster
1.56pm: Swordfish
2.09pm: Pitts
2.20pm: Mustang
2.32pm: Yak
2.43pm: BBMF
3.04pm: Bulldog
3.15pm: the Blades
3.36pm: Turb Team
4.00pm: Red Arrows