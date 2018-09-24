TV chef James Martin to appear in Preston as roadshow continues

Have your say

TV chef James Martin is coming to Lancashire.

His show at the Guild Hall in Preston will be based on his successful television programmes, French Adventure, American Adventure and Saturday Morning with James Martin.

The Tuesday, October 9 date is part of his UK tour, On The Road Again.

Fans of the TV cook are promised a showcase of Martin’s twin passions of hearty food and the great outdoors.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



James said: “Last time around I was absolutely blown away by the reception.

“It was really thrilling to be able interact more directly with an audience, which is something I can’t do on TV.

“Lots has happened since the last tour, I’ve been on a culinary journey of a lifetime with my French and American Adventure TV shows and my Saturday morning show.”

James, 46, from North Yorkshire, began his TV career on Sky One before moving to Ready, Steady, Cook.