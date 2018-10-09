Zombies on the march in Blackpool for Redcon-1 screening

Anyone taking a stroll along the Promenade at the same time as these fearsome characters could have been forgiven for the thinking the end was nigh.

But fortunately, the zombies that invaded on Sunday were harmless enough – having turned out for the screening of a new film that was partly shot on the Fylde coast.

Some of the closing scenes of Redcon-1 – an independent “zombie action war film” – were filmed on St Annes beach. And Sunday saw local audiences given the chance to see the film at Blackpool’s Odeon cinema.

Former UCLan student Matt Edwards, from Blackpool, worked on the film. He said: “The zombies looked really good.”

Matt said he was pleased with the audience feedback.

“It’s been really good,” he added. “We’ve had quite a lot of extras bringing friends and family. We had 150 seats sold one night.”

Redcon-1 is touring UK cinemas this month, and will be at Vue in Preston tonight and tomorrow.