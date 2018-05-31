Warwick Davis and Bear Grylls team up for special mission

Have your say

Actor Warwick Davis and adventurer Bear Grylls will join forces for a special programme that will see them brave the wilds of the Lake District, ITV has announced.

Davis, 48, will tackle obstacles including gorges and cliffs as he partners Grylls, 43, for the two-day outdoor adventure.

The actor, who appeared in the films Willow and Solo: A Star Wars Story as well as TV series Life's Too Short alongside Ricky Gervais, will also have to endure a diet of unusual protein-rich snacks.

Grylls and Davis's exploits have been captured for a forthcoming hour-long programme called Bear's Mission with Warwick Davis.

Speaking about his adventures with the Harry Potter star Grylls said: "This journey was such a special one for me.

"Warwick smashed through so many of the stereotypes of who can adventure and what people can do!

"He is an inspiration to so many and I am so proud of what he achieved on this journey."

Comedy actor Rob Brydon and boxing champion Anthony Joshua have both previously been put through their paces by the former Special Air Service trainer.

The programme with Davis continues the Mission brand following on from two series of Bear Grylls: Mission Survive for ITV.

David Harrison, the chief executive of production company betty who made the programme, confirmed that Grylls and Davis struck up an endearing on-screen partnership during filming.

Harrison said: "It was a real privilege to see Bear and Warwick bond during this epic journey.

Warwick is a thrill-seeking adventurer at heart and threw himself, quite literally, into everything Bear had planned - always with a laugh, a whimper, or a full-on scream."

Bear's Mission with Warwick Davis will air on ITV with a transmission date to be announced.