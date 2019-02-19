TV talent spotters are looking for a Fylde coast Child Genius

Blackpool’s young brainboxes are needed for the new series of a popular TV show.

TV production company Wall to Wall Media is currently looking for gifted eight to 12-year-olds to take part in the seventh series of Child Genius, and producers are looking for young Einsteins in Blackpool.

The sixth series, filmed last year, starts on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday, February 25. Child Genius is a primetime Channel 4 series presented by Quizmaster extaordinaire Richard Osman that features a competition devised in association with British Mensa, offering parents the chance to bring their children together with like-minded peers to compete for the title of Child Genius. Rounds may include mental maths, spelling, history, geography and specialist subjects.

The company is looking to represent children from all backgrounds and areas and would love to reach a Blackpool audience.

For an application form, visit www.walltowall.co.uk/casting/child-genius-2019_612.aspx, email child.genius@walltowall.co.uk or call 020 7241 9225.