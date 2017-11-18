TV Highlights: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Armchair Detectives

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me out of Here! ITV, from Sunday, 9pm

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to head down under and battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

Susan Calman presents Armchair Detectives.

Leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind, our celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian Jungle, with a whole host of brand new nasty surprises created just for them.

The ten celebrities heading into the Jungle for the new series are: Jennie McAlpine, Dennis Wise, Rebekah Vardy, Jack Maynard, Shappi Khorsandi, Amir Khan, Stanley Johnson, Vanessa White, Jamie Lomas and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

Last year’s highlights included Carol Vorderman walking a plank over 300ft high in the air, Jordan Banjo and Larry Lamb’s unlikely friendship, Adam Thomas’s fear of spiders and Scarlett Moffatt being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Whoever does end up in the terrifying and legendary Jungle camp will find themselves cut off from the outside world and praying the public doesn’t send them straight into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial. As always, our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant and Dec are back to present all the big stories live from the Jungle every night.

The show is supporting Make a Wish UK with 15p from every phone vote being donated to the charity.

Armchair Detectives, BBC One, 2.15pm Monday to Friday

There’s been a murder - and we need viewers to solve it. Susan Calman hosts as three amateur sleuths head to the fictional town of Mortcliff to solve a deadly crime, from the comfort of the Armchairs in the studio.

They’ll watch the drama play out as Mortcliff’s crack team of detectives DI Knight, DC Slater and scenes-of-crime Officer Simmons make inquiries with the local residents. But in a show where everyone has a motive it might prove harder to catch the culprit than you think.

Across each episode the Armchair Detectives will be introduced to suspects and uncover vital clues. They’ll share their thoughts and theories as the story unfolds, before making their final accusation in a bid to win the golden magnifying glass trophy.

This week, the crack teams of amateur detectives solve the mysteries of the murders of a local artist; a successful inventor found in his workshop; a member of a jury; a star lawn bowls player and a local ranger.

It’s time to answer the only question that matters - whodunnit?