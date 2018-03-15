TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

They didn't believe me about the digital revolution. I was right. Here's the best from Saturday March 17...

Sky Box Sets: The Sopranos: Seasons 1-6

Every episode of the multi-award-winning mob drama. Over the course of six seasons, James Gandolfini and a superb ensemble cast, deal with myriad personal and professional problems, from power struggles and affairs, to violence and the threat of exposure and betrayal.

Amazon Video: The Tick

In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant comes to suspect his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead.He falls in league with a strange blue superhero. They launch into an adventure brimming with crazed archvillains, blood-soaked vigilantes, and superhuman freakery.

Netflix: The Standups

Netflix is serving up another round of non-stop laughs with the second season of the hit original comedy special series, “The Standups,” featuring six 30-minute sets from six comic breakouts. Filmed live at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, “The Standups” features the comedic talents of Rachel Feinstein, Kyle Kinane, Joe List, Brent Morin, Aparna Nancherla, and Gina Yashere.

Sky Cinema: It Comes at Night (2017, Sky 15)

Filled with dread and paranoia, this deeply unsettling psychological chiller comes from the supremely talented Trey Edward Shults – writer/director of acclaimed drama Krisha.

This is just his second feature, and the focus is on a desperate family of three – patriarch Paul (Joel Edgerton), wife Sarah (Carmen Ejogo) and teenage lad Travis (Kelvin Harrison Jr) – struggling to stay alive in the aftermath of a deadly plague.

Before long they’re sharing their home with fellow survivor Will plus partner Kim and their young son. It’s an arrangement that brings food, fresh supplies and the possibility of friendship, but can these newcomers be trusted? Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Saturday.

Join the discussion now on Screen Babble, the TV chat group on Facebook.