TV choice: Redemption is the name of the game for Nelly in Sky Atlantic's Save Me

Save Me, Wednesday, 9pm, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV

From the award-winning producers of Line of Duty, Save Me is a six-part Sky Original Production written by and starring Lennie James .

The uniquely British drama introduces an unlikely hero in Nelson ‘Nelly’ Rowe (Lennie James) – a man who ‘likes a drink’, who lives with whichever woman he happens to be sleeping with at the time – often more than one and sometimes more than two.

He is the life and soul of his local boozer: a charmer, a chancer, a fighter, a liar and, at his age, a man who should know better.

Nelly’s world is turned upside down when he is arrested and accused of kidnapping the 13-year-old daughter he barely knew. Jody’s mother, Claire (Suranne Jones), who shared a ‘summer of love’ with Nelly 14 years ago, is convinced of his guilt.

So Nelly sets out to clear his name, find the real perpetrator and save his daughter.

With the help of his community, Nelly will stop at nothing in his life-changing quest for the truth.

It’s a journey that will challenge him to be a better man, and atone for his past mistakes, not least towards Claire. But the further he travels, the more he realises the answers to his quest lie closer to home than he could ever have thought…

Lennie James said: “There are a couple of moments where people are going to push back in their chair or jump out of their skins.”