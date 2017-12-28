TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best of the listings from December 30...

Grandpa’s Great Escape, New Year’s Day, BBC One, 6.55pm

Based on the book, by David Walliams,this tells the tale of Grandpa, a World War II flying ace, who now suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. When his family can no longer look after him he is moved to an old people’s home called Twilight Towers, run by Miss Dandy. It soon becomes clear she is running Twilight Towers for her own ulterior motives, and it is up to Grandpa and his grandson Jack to make a daring escape. Success will give Grandpa a final chance to relive his past .

Girlfriends, Wednesday, ITV, 9pm

For life-long friends Linda, Sue and Gail, the years have flown by, yet their lives seem more complicated than ever. When Linda’s husband Micky vanishes from a cruise ship on their wedding anniversary Linda suddenly finds herself on her own for the first time in nearly 30 years. Widowed and out of her depth she turns to her old friends Gail and Sue for support, who each have their own problems to face… Written by Kay Mellor and starring Zoe Wanamaker as Gail, Phyllis Logan as Linda and Miranda Richardson as Sue.

Delicious, Sky One & NOW TV, Friday, 9pm

Sam can no longer stand living under the same roof as Gina and moves out of the Penrose. She’s about to turn 40 and is keen to keep her big birthday under wraps. But that’s not going to happen with Gina around. Gina looks to wreak her revenge by

organising Sam a surprise party.

Father Brown, BBC One, Monday, 2.15pm

Father Brown struggles to protect those closest to him when an old foe is unexpectedly released from prison.On the day of her execution, Katherine Corven is unexpectedly exonerated and released, much to the dismay of Father Brown. New episodes all week.

Alan Carr’s New Year Specstacular 2017, Channel 4, New Year’s Eve, 9pm

Alan Carr welcomes in 2018 with his inimitable brand of unpredictable madness, hysterical sketches, party games and a cracking guest list including Big Narstie, Jonnie Peacock, Keith Lemon, Caroline Flack, Alex Brooker, Binky Felstead, Tom Davis, Charlotte Dawson and Kim Woodburn.

Death In Paradise, BBC One, Thursday, 9pm

Award-winning crime drama Death in Paradise returns to BBC One for a seventh series.

Episode one. DI Jack Mooney and the team are left puzzled when Diane Smith, fiancée of hotel billionaire Philip Marston (pictured), is found dead the day before her lavish wedding.

Prince: Last Year Of A Legend, Channel 4, Tuesday, 10pm

This documentary goes behind Prince’s public persona to reveal a man hitting a new creative peak both as an artist and activist during the 12 months leading up to his tragic death from an overdose at the age of 57. Includes interviews with Prince’s closest friends and music stars.

