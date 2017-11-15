Top tenors get Together Again for Strictly at Tower

It’ll be back to Blackpool once more for local lad Alfie Boe, as he and Michael Ball head to the Tower Ballroom to feature in the weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing filming.

The Gazette can reveal the duo will be performing as part of the television extravaganza, as well as Tears For Fears.

A Strictly Come Dancing performance from previous years at the Tower Ballroom

Blackpool-born Alfie and fellow stage star Michael will be singing a song from their second duets album Together Again.

Both stars have appeared as solo artists on the BBC show, and last series were seen singing together.

But Saturday will be a highlight for the pair, with Alfie, who grew up in Fleetwood, on home turf and Michael a big fan of the resort.

Alfie and Michael were in town last month to kick off their race round the country to set a new record for the most public appearances in a single day as they launched the number one album.

After meeting fans in the resort’s HMV store, they dashed to Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham before taking a helicopter into London to set the new record.

As Michael told the Gazette on that visit, Blackpool holds a place in their hearts as a duo.

“There’s nowhere else we could have started the [record] attempt,” he said.

“We finished the tour here last year, and found out we were Christmas number one that night - so it’s a special place for us.”

Meanwhile, preparations will begin in the Tower today, as the BBC’s production team descends on the resort.

General manager of Blackpool Tower Kenny Mew said the ballroom would be handed over to the crew ‘in the same way as for any other booking’ ahead of them casting their spell over the already-magical venue.

“I have the honour of walking into the ballroom every day and find it breath-taking, and I don’t think it needs anything extra,” he said. “But they make it look incredible.”

He said staff had worked hard to clear space for the all the equipment which comes with the show - lighting, sound, staging, props and costumes, which must all be found a home, adding:

“It’s all worth it for the money-can’t-buy promotion for the resort.”