The real prize for n-ice guy Dan is friendship

He might still be Dancing On Ice’s most successful professional skater, but Dan Whiston won’t be taking home the trophy this time out.

But he’s happy enough, thanks to the friendship and fun he’s had with celebrity partner Cheryl Baker.

The Bucks Fizz singer and her Blackpool coach and partner have been at the bottom of the judges scores every week, and Sunday night was their time to say goodbye to the ITV show.

After skating to Billy Joel’s Always A Woman, Cheryl and Dan were in the skate off against presenter Donna Air and partner Mark Hanratty.

“It was really good to go out on such a high this week,” Dan said. “Cheryl skated so well and was at her best.

“It would be awful to go out on a fall or a trip, but Cheryl skated really, really well - and after the news that we’ve signed for the tour, so it means we’ll carry on skating.”

Dan has previously spoken of his joy at being back on screen with Dancing On Ice, the close friendship he has formed with Cheryl - even moving in with the singer’s family while training for the show, and praised her attitude towards training in the new skill.

“Even though I didn’t get the trophy, I’ve got the friendship of meeting Cheryl,” said Dan, 41, who grew up in Poulton and attended Baines School. “She will be in my life forever; we’ve got a holiday planned and I’ve booked my table for her show with The Fizz at Viva in August.”

The Dancing On Ice tour starts in London on March 23, and comes to Manchester Arena on April 3 and 4.

“I can’t wait, especially for Manchester as my family and friends and all my Zumba girls will be coming,” Dan said. “We’ll have two routines in the tour show, although we don’t know what yet.

“We’ll be back to training soon, working on what we’ve done so far and some other ideas I’ve got.”

For tour details and tickets visit www.dancingonicetour.co.uk.