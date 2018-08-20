Strictly stars set for Blackpool Tower special once more

Have your say

Blackpool Tower Ballroom is set to sparkle on prime time TV once more - as Strictly Come Dancing bosses confirm their annual seaside jaunt.

The hit BBC show, in its 16th series, will decamp from Elstree Studios to broadcast live from the resort on Saturday, November 17.

The past week has seen the new series' contestants being revealed, with the latest addition to the cast being Blue singer and EastEnders' actor Lee Ryan announced on Loose Women this lunchtime.

Also signing up for the sequins and glamour this year are Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg, Vick Hope, Graeme Swann, Dr Ranj Singh, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts, Kate Silverton and Seann Walsh.

The ballot for audience tickets has opened online and fans can join the series' most glittering night by visiting the website www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours.