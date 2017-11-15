Strictly stars making a song and dance of Tower trip

Have your say

The musical numbers for Saturday's Blackpool bonanza of Strictly Come Dancing have been confirmed.

The celebrity dancers and their professional partners are packing their bags ready for the trip north, and their performances will feature pop classics and movie magic.

Paralympic medal winner Jonnie Peacock and professional dancer Oti Mabuse

Here's the full rundown of what to expect come Saturday night:

* Singer and stage star Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will quickstep to The Gold Diggers’ Song (We’re In The Money) from musical 42nd Street.

* EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will do the paso doble to Bond song, Live And Let Die by Paul McCartney and Wings.

* Personality Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice perform the samba to Spice Girls Medley (Wannabe / Who Do You Think You Are).

EastEnders' Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychokova

* Radio DJ and actress Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec dance the American smooth to Downtown by Petula Clark.

* Holby City actor Joe and Katya dance the Salsa to Ride On Time by Black Box.

* Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics.

* The Saturdays singer Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will perform the charleston to Wings by Little Mix.

* Comedian Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will dance the paso doble to Scott and Fran’s Paso Doble from the film Strictly Ballroom