Strictly Come Dancing celeb Kate Silverton vows to jump in sea if she gets to Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing star Kate Silverton has vowed to jump in the sea with her professional dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec if the duo make it through to the live show in Blackpool next week.

The newsreader told the Press Association: "I think everyone has got Blackpool in their sights for obvious reasons. It would be a nice marker in my Strictly calendar to think that I had got to Blackpool.

"Blackpool is the spiritual home, if you like, of ballroom and we hear so many of the professional dancers have competed there and won big titles there and they speak about it with such great reverence, and even Aljaz has said you will just love it when you get there, and that enthusiasm propels you along to think 'I really want to get to Blackpool'.

"Everyone is talking about jumping in the sea - I would be up for that.

"In fact I did say to Aljaz 'That is our thing, if we get there we are going to go in the sea'. It's going to be brilliantly cold."