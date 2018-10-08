Sing-a-long with classic musical

You’ll have chills multiplying at Preston Guild Hall on Friday, October 19 when it hosts Sing-a-long-a Grease.

The unique, interactive screening of the classic film rolls into town as part of a nationwide UK tour.

You’d better shape up to sing along to the great movie musical, complete with on-screen lyrics and the chance to become a T-Bird or Pink Lady for the night and enter the world famous fancy dress competition.

It’s the one that you want, says producer Ben Freedman, who previously toured Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music and Sing-a-long-a Abba.

“Sing-a-long-a Grease is the show that audiences have been asking for since we first presented a singalong show back in 1999, ” says Ben.

Now, at last, Summer Lovin’, Grease Lightning and the chance to sport a pink wig or greased quiff while belting out You’re The One That I Want, are coming to Preston.

“Sing-a-long-a Grease is much more than ‘just a film”, says Ben. ”It’s an event, an interactive experience and the most fun you can have with your clothes on.”

Every performance starts with a Sing-a-long-a host who warms up the audience, trains them how to 'hand-jive', deploy the contents of their free interactive prop bags and heckle in all the right places, as well as judge the fancy dress competition.

The original 1972 show, about two lovers in a 1950s US high school, was based on an earlier, grittier 'play with incidental music' called Grease Lightning, first staged in Chicago the previous year.

In 1978 it spawned a movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Twenty-five years later it was voted the greatest musical ever in a 2003 poll conducted for Channel 4’s show on the 100 Greatest Musicals.