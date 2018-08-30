Reality TV show Geek Island announced and will star 'Egghead' contestants

Have your say

A reality TV show parodying Love Island by replacing the contestants with "hot, young eggheads" has been announced.

Geek Island will see eight competitors whisked off to a "luxury mansion" to take part in debates on subjects including quantum mechanics, macro evolution and modern geopolitics.

Contestants include Stephanie Hill, a radiography and oncology graduate who was crowned Miss England 2017, ITV's Survival Of The Fittest star and cultural studies student Georgie Clarke, as well as University Challenge participant and Cambridge University student Bobby Seagull.

The mini-series will air on on demand TV service UKTV Play and will contain four one-minute episodes.

Seagull, currently studying for his PhD at Cambridge, said: "When the Seagull lands the girls come flocking. I'm packing a whopper upstairs in my 19-inch cranium and I'm ready to divide the mansion, subtract the guys and multiply with the girls."

Clarke, who found fame on Survival Of The Fittest, added: "I'm a big believer in the saying 'brains over brawn' and I'm looking for intellectual stimulation and real chemistry in the Geek Island mansion."

Geek Island will launch with four one-minute episodes on August 30.