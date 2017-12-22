Lucy to line up with stars for TV special

Blackpool soap star Lucy Fallon hopes to hit the right note with viewers as she stars in a festive TV special.

Cleveleys actress Lucy stars as troubled teen Bethany Platt in Coronation Street.

Lucy Fallon

But tomorrow night she’ll be tackling one of musical theatre’s most iconic songs Don’t Cry For Me Argentina in ITV special All Star Musicals.

The 21-year-old former Hodgson Academy student will transform into the leading lady as Evita, after being put through her musical paces by stage and screen star Michael Crawford.

The special, filmed at the legendary Palladium Theatre in London’s West End in the autumn, will be hosted by one-time St Annes cricket player Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff – who recently made his stage debut in new musical Fat Friends, opposite Blackpool’s own Jodie Prenger, which comes to the Opera House in June.

Also taking part are Sir Tony Robinson, Denise Lewis OBE, Nicky Campbell, Sally Phillips, Michael Parr and Rebecca Front.

Frank Spencer and Phantom Of The Opera actor Michael has praised Lucy’s solo performance, saying: “Lucy performs her number up high on a podium with a stillness that actually gives her such power.

“Her performance is just extraordinary.”

Lucy is represented by Scream Management, the casting agency of Blackpool-based Scream Theatre School, which discovered her through their partnership with Barbara Jackson’s Theatre Arts Centre in the resort.

Prior to joining the soap, Lucy had drama and dance lessons at the Fleetwood-based centre and appeared as a dancer in the Grand Theatre’s pantomime.

She studied performing arts at Blackpool Sixth Form College and had put a place at London’s Mountview theatre school on hold, because of costs, when she was cast in Coronation Street at the start of 2015.

Last month, Lucy was named best actress at the Inside Soap Awards, in recognition of the hard-hitting and harrowing child sexual exploitation plot she was at the centre of for most of this year.

· All Star Musicals, ITV, 6.40pm tomorrow.