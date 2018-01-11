Love Island 2018 - applications now open

Love Island, the hit ITV2 show is back for 2018 and is looking for singles from Preston to apply.

The ultimate game of love is back as Love Island, one of TV's most talked about shows, is looking for lively singles to take part.

Once again the Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they'll need to couple up - and more importantly - win the hearts of the public.

Applications are now open and anyone wishing to apply should head to itv.com/loveisland to complete an application.

Auditions are starting soon so we recommend getting your applications in now!

Applications are open to all over the age of 18. Terms and conditions apply and can found at itv.com.