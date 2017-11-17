Listen up: Grayson Perry turns continuity announcer

Have your say

Transvestite potter Grayson Perry is taking control of Channel 4's continuity mic to mark International Men's Day.

The cross-dressing artist will provide continuity announcements "throughout the day" on Sunday.

The 57-year-old's pre-recorded links will be heard around programming such as Sunday Brunch, The Simpsons and later, on that night, Gogglebox.

Perry "will pose a variety of questions questioning what it takes to be a man in the modern world and what are the stigmas and pressures faced by men today".

Women are asked to get involved by "sharing the good male role models they've experienced in their lives".

International Men's Day is held to raise awareness of issues faced by men and boys, such as high suicide rates, shorter life expectancy, the separation of fathers from their children, and the negative portrayal of men, boys and fathers.

Perry recently tackled the issue of masculinity in a three-part Channel 4 series, Grayson Perry: All Man.