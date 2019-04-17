Jennifer Saunders joins voice cast of Thunderbirds Are Go

Jennifer Saunders and Larry Lamb have joined the voice cast of new episodes of Thunderbirds Are Go.

The British stars will both take on guest roles in forthcoming instalments of the animated series, based on the beloved children's puppet show from the 1960s which followed the exploits of International Rescue.

The life-saving organisation is equipped with technologically-advanced land, sea, air and space rescue crafts named the Thunderbirds, which are piloted by the Tracy brothers.

Saunders will voice Helen Shelby, a no-nonsense biologist who designed the incredible Supreme Barrier Reef, a replacement for the polluted Great Barrier Reef, while Lamb will voice Gomez, a man from chauffeur Parker's criminal past who wants to use his car as a getaway vehicle in his criminal exploits.

They join returning series regulars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rasmus Hardiker and David Menkin, who play the Tracy brothers, and Rosamund Pike as Lady Penelope.

David Graham will also return as Parker, Angel Coulby as Kayo, and Kayvan Novak as Brains.

In the new episodes on the second half of series three, the Tracys and their Thunderbirds must go above and beyond to tackle new threats while continuing to rescue those in need.

When a mysterious distress signal reaches International Rescue, the whole team must pull together to discover who is behind it.

The new episodes of Thunderbirds Are Go will air on ITV and CITV in May.