Jenna lowers her tone to keep up royal ‘addiction’

Jenna Coleman has said she finds the role of Victoria ‘addictive’ - but her days as the monarch are numbered.

As the character ages, the 32-year-old Blackpool-born actress says there’s ‘no amount of makeup’ will allow her to remain convincing in the dramatic role.

Jenna Coleman in The Cry, which starts on BBC1 on Sunday

This weekend she returns to screens in new BBC One drama The Cry, about a new mum whose baby is abducted in an Australian coastal town.

But speaking to the Radio Times about the title role in the ITV’s Victoria. she said it’s become more and more difficult to act the part.

She said: “We’re deciding on a series-by-series basis.

“In the next one, she’s starting to look a bit more matronly, she’s had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the makeup is more drawn... But there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic makeup or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough.”

And although she twice turned down the role, former Arnold School pupil Jenna admits she finds the character too addictive to give up.

“I had just finished doing nearly four years on Doctor Who and I didn’t want to do another long TV project,” she said. “I wanted to do lots of different things, but now I’m doing Victoria, I find her quite addictive.”

Victoria, which recounts the reign of Queen Victoria and her marriage to Prince Albert, is set to return for a third series next year after being renewed by ITV in December last year.

The new eight-part series will begin in 1848, during a time of uncertainty for the monarchy.

The Cry starts on Sunday, at 9pm, and Jenna has spoken of how it’s ‘opened my eyes to the realities of motherhood’ as she portrays a woman in the grips of post-natal depression.