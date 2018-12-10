I'ma Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity 2018: The best moments

This year's series has come to an end and the jungle camp is empty once more.

As Harry Redknapp is crowned King of the Jungle, we take a look back at some of the headline-grabbing moments of the series.

When he arrived on the show he admitted he thought the camp would be "a lot more luxurious" and that the contestants would be fed bacon sandwiches.

1. Redknapp's stories

Redknapp also amused fans with a story about not recognising the Duke of Sussex. Redknapp said he thought the prince might be a player, and just acknowledged him with an "All right mate"
"All hail the emperor." Noel made a dramatic entrance on a Colosseum-inspired balcony overlooking them in the pouring rain. "Hail! Literally, and rain," he said.

3. Noel Edmonds turns up in the jungle

Many viewers said one of the highlights of the series was seeing the hungry campers lick Fleur East after she ended up covered in treacle.

4. Rice row

