Friendsfest is back, and it's bigger than ever

Have your say

It's possibly the greatest sitcom of all time.

Originally called Café, this cultural phenomenon was nominated for 63 Emmys and watched by millions around the world.

And you can be a part of it as Friendsfest is coming to the north west in August as part of a huge 2018 tour.

Comedy Central's touring homage to the show will let you into Monica's apartment, sneak into Joey and Chandler's place and enjoy original memorabilia including the iconic fountain.

Dressing up is encouraged, especially when you visit Ross and Rachel's Vegas Wedding Chapel.

Plus fans will be able to have their pictures taken on the unmistakable orange sofa, visit a pop-up “Rachel” blow dry salon, hang out in a New York themed courtyard, enjoy a game of foosball with friends or simply put their feet up and relax on a lazy boy watching episodes of the show.

Last year's Freindsfest

General on-sale will commence on 29th March. Tickets cost £27.50 including booking fee, and tour dates are below.

Glasgow, Victoria Park – 6th July – 15th July

Newcastle, Castle Farm Fields – 20th July – 29th July

Manchester, Heaton Park – 3rd August – 12th August

Last year's Freindsfest

Bristol, Blaise Castle Estate – 24th August – 2nd September

Brighton, Preston Park – 7th September – 16th September

London, Kennington Park – 21st September – 30th September

The orange couch is among the highlights