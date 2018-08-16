Five TV shows you should watch or stream this week

Instinct, Sky Witness & Now TV, Thursday, 9pm

Alan Cumming stars as Dr Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA operative turned university professor and author, happily enjoying a quiet life. But this all changes when NYPD detective Lizzie Needham informs him a serial killer appears to be using his first crime novel as a tutorial for a murder spree.

Impossible Celebrities, BBC One, Saturday, 7pm

Rick Edwards hosts a celebrity version of the hit BBC One quiz Impossible, where players must avoid the impossible answers to stay in the game. Tonight, 18 stars – including comedian Russell Kane – will compete for a chance to win £10,000 for their chosen charity.

My Asian Family –The Musical, BBC Four, Wednesday, 10pm

My Asian Family – The Musical tells the epic and inspiring story of one Asian family, the Thakrars, across three generations.

Just 12 of them came to Britain in 1972, with nothing. Since then, they’ve not just made Britain their home, they’ve prospered – finding jobs, love and new lives.

Ackley Bridge, Channel 4, Tuesday, 8pm

Jordan is desperate to pass his GCSEs when he finds an Art College that he wants to go to. Mandy encourages him to knuckle down, but Jordan gets distracted by a reunion with his estranged mum. Mandy is offered a lifeline for the school that forces her to question her loyalty to Sadiq.

9-1-1, Sky Witness & Now TV, Wednesday, 9pm

A night at an amusement park takes a deadly turn in the second episode of the pulse-raising drama when a rollercoaster malfunction leaves lives hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Abby is relieved after getting some help taking care of her mother and tentatively reaches out to Buck.