First look images from Ricky Gervais' new series After Life on Netflix

Ricky Gervais looks morose while sitting on a park bench next to Penelope Wilton in the first-look images from his new Netflix series After Life.

In the new six-part show, Gervais plays Tony, who has had a perfect life until his wife Lisa dies and that all changes.

After contemplating taking his own life, he decides to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes.

He thinks not caring about himself or anyone else is like a superpower, but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice person they used to know.

The series reunites Gervais with his Derek co-star Kerry Godliman as Lisa, and David Brent: Life On The Road co-star Tom Basden as Tony's brother-in-law Matt, as well as his Extras co-star Ashley Jensen.

It will also feature Downton Abbey star Wilton, David Earl, Joe Wilkinson, Roisin Conaty, Tim Plester, Mandeep Dhillon and Jo Hartley.

After Life will stream on Netflix on March 8.