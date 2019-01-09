Did you know that these 16 films were all set in Blackpool?
From the Illuminations to the famous Tower, our town has drawn more than just tourists over the years.
The bright lights of Blackpool has also attracted movie story writers who have used the Hollywood of the north to set their blockbusting tales. Have you seen these films?
1. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children 2016
A fantasy film directed by Tim Burton, Mr Barron forces Miss Peregrine to trap herself in bird form and takes her to Blackpool, leaving Jake, the children, and Miss Avocet as prey
2. The Harry Hill Movie 2013
A British musical comedy film starring Harry Hill, with his diesel drinking nan and misdiagnosed hamster, as they take a road trip to Blackpool in their Rover P6
3. Shall We Dance? 2004
John sees a beautiful woman staring through the window of a dance studio. Haunted by her gaze, he impulsively jumps off the train, and signs up for ballroom dancing lessons, hoping to meet her.
4. The Parole Officer 2001
Steve Coogan is a well-meaning but ineffectual probation officer, who is facing a tribunal after all of his colleagues in his department in Blackpool submit complaints against him
