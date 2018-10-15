Craig Revel Horwood: Strictly Come Dancing judges do not fix scores

Craig Revel Horwood has denied that Strictly Come Dancing judges fix their scores.

There have been accusations from some viewers that comic Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were marked too highly by the judges at the weekend, following the fallout over their controversial kiss.

However, an extract from Horwood's memoirs, published in the Daily Mail, hits back at a claim by Ola Jordan, made when she quit in 2015, that the judges on the BBC One show over- or under-mark in order to influence a celebrity's position on the leaderboard.

"I can assure everyone we have never fixed anything in our lives. Our scores are honest reflections of what we see in front of us," Horwood wrote of ex-Strictly professional dancer Jordan's claim.

He also revealed how he misses previous head judge Len Goodman's "comedy", saying: "It will never be the same without Len and his earthy humour and quick wit", but he added he "was really pleased when Shirley (Ballas) got the job".

Walsh, who was publicly dumped by his girlfriend, and Jones, who is married, survived the weekend's Strictly following votes from viewers and the judges' scores, with Katie Piper the latest celebrity to go.