Children's TV series Crackerjack to be rebooted

Children's TV show Crackerjack will return to screens, 35 years after it was cancelled.

The fun-filled programme will be hosted by presenting duo Sam and Mark on Fridays, and will be available on CBBC and iPlayer.

Double or Drop with Ed Stewpot

Crackerjack originally ran from 1955 until 1984 and was hosted by Eamonn Andrews, Leslie Crowther, Michael Aspel, Ed Stewart and Stu Francis.

The chaotic show was filmed in front of a live studio audience of children, and included quiz games, comedy sketches, memorable catchphrases, a music spot and a talent contest.

The new Crackerjack will be updated for "today's connected generation, giving them an all-round, interactive experience while retaining the beating heart of what etched Crackerjack into the affections of British children for three decades", the BBC said.

It will have a mixture of magic, comedy and silly studio sitcom, along with original segment Double or Drop.

Crackerjack presenters Stu Francis (left) and Jan Michelle (right), with guest star singer Leo Sayer, on 24th September 1980. (Photo by David Levenson/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Double or Drop saw children plucked from the studio audience to answer questions in a bid to win prizes - including the much-loved Crackerjack pencil - while avoiding being given a cabbage for wrong answers.

There will be 10 episodes in the series, filmed at MediaCityUK in Salford by BBC Children's In-House Productions.

Cheryl Taylor, head of content for BBC Children's, said: "Crackerjack is just one of several fabulous series that Children's In-House Productions have developed this year.

"It's the perfect vehicle for our much-loved stars Sam and Mark and promises to usher in a new era of frenetic family fun and whizzbang audience antics."

BBC Children's In-House Productions have also announced other new commissions, including a revival of 1990s' children's drama The Demon Headmaster, and new teenage mystery drama Get Even, about four teenage girls who have a passion to expose injustice.