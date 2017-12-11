Britain's Got Talent set to ride back into resort

Blackpool’s set to showcase the best of British variety acts as one of the country’s most popular TV shows returns to the resort.

Britain’s Got Talent will once more host its televised auditions at the Opera House – following its successful comeback earlier this year.

Young magician Issy Simpson, from Blackpool, wowed in the 2017 series of Britain's Got Talent

The hit show filmed auditions at the Winter Gardens’ theatre in January, for the first time in five years, bringing hundreds of fans into town keen to catch a glimpse of celebrity judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon and presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Filming is scheduled to take place during the week beginning Janaury 15 although exact details are yet to be confirmed.

BGT executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “We have had some brilliant talent come through the door so far for the next series and we’re excited to be returning to Blackpool for our judges’ auditions.”

Producers hosted initial auditions for the 2018 series at the Imperial Hotel in September - with the resort’s own star of the 2017 series Issy Simpson in attendance.

Magician Issy was just eight years old when she wowed the judges and voting public to become runner up earlier this year. She’s since been signed to the same manager as Daniel Radcliffe and Liam Neeson and has had meetings with film producers in Los Angeles.

Although Issy’s televised audition took place at The Lowry theatre in Salford, her first audition was at a similar casting call at the Imperial in autumn 2016.

The Opera House looked stunning on screen as it featured in several episodes of this year’s series, with footage showcasing some of the resort’s highlights to a large prime time TV audience.

A packed live audience lapped up the entertainment on offer, with highlights including a 12ft robot, singing A-Ha’s Take On Me, father and daughter opera act Martin and 10-year-old Faye and hometown singers, mother and daughter duo Maternal Instinct - Kim and Bethany Markham - who hailed the ‘truly amazing’ opportunity to sing at the Opera House as a ‘dream come true’.

Audition spots are still up for grabs with details online at www.itv.com/bgt.