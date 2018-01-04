Are you about to take your driving test in Blackpool?

We know the big day will be nerve-wracking enough, but here's an opportunity to appear on a brand new TV show.

Last month the driving test changed, helping to prepare new drivers for a safer driving career and help to reduce road casualties.

Now, a TV company are looking for anyone who is taking their test at the Blackpool test centre in January or February this year.

Whatever your age, whatever you are driving, and whether it is your first test or your 50th, this show will focus on how huge (and often quite emotional) a milestone obtaining a driving license is.

If you're up for taking part, email driving@curvemedia.com

And don't forget to let us know at the Gazette if you're successful.